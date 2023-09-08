Met Office Yellow Alert: Stormy conditions expected to break September heatwave

A break in the hot weather could be on the way after a yellow weather warning for stormy conditions was issued by the Met Office.

Temperatures have remained above average for September throughout this week – with local conditions reaching the high 20s to low 30s.

However a break in the hot temperatures could be on the way with thunderstorms expected across some parts of England and Wales on Saturday.

A yellow alert issued by the Met Office says that areas covered in the warning including parts of Flintshire could be at risk of heavy rain, disruption and storms.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The warning is in place from 2pm tomorrow (Saturday 9 September) until 9pm.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "While most places will stay dry, a few places may see heavy, slow moving showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening.

"Where these develop, heavy downpours are possible with 30 to 50mm of rain possible in 1 to 2 hours or less.

"Large hail and lightning are likely additional hazards."

Temperatures are expected to remain above average throughout Saturday and Sunday with mid 20s expected to be reached again.

For those not enjoying the heat or struggling to sleep, next week should be a welcome relief as temperatures return to more normal levels for this time of year.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Nick Silkstone said: "A cold front will begin to influence things as it arrives from the northwest over the weekend, though it'll remain very warm or hot to the southeast of this front.

"There's a chance the thunderstorm risk for some central and western areas from Friday, but more especially Saturday onwards may require a warning response, with some potentially impactful downpours, though exact details on the likely positioning of these downpours are still being determined, and indeed many places may see little if any rain on Friday and Saturday."

