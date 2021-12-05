Storm Barra: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for strong wind in Flintshire on Tuesday

The Met Office has said there is potential for a spell of very windy weather in Flintshire on Tuesday.

Names Storm Barra by the Irish Meteorological Service, is forecast to bring strong winds to much of the UK.

Forecasters say we could see gusts reach between 45 to 50 mph widely, with 60 to 70 mph possible in coastal locations.

A yellow weather warning will come into force at 9am on Tuesday and will remain in place until midnight.

As a result of the windy weather, forecasters say there could be:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Frank Saunders is a Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office. He said: “Strong winds arriving across the west through Tuesday morning, will spread inland and reach eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening. Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations. The strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period.”

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Brent Walker said: “A band of rain will turn to snow across northern England and Scotland through Tuesday. Two to five cm of snow is expected to accumulate quite widely across the warning area, but locally this could reach ten cm, particularly in parts of the Southern Uplands and Highlands.”

He added: “Strong south-easterly winds will also lead to snow drifting in places, particularly over the highest routes, adding to poor visibilities.”

Storm Barra – the second named storm of the season – is a name selected as part of the Name Our Storms collaboration with Irish forecasters Met Éireann and Dutch forecasters KNMI.