Posted: Mon 5th Sep 2022

Updated: Mon 5th Sep

Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for parts Flintshire

A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued across Wales and England.

Flintshire is partially covered by the 12-hour warning which comes into effect at 2pm today, (Monday, September 5) and ends at 2am on Tuesday.

Some areas could see between 20mm and 30mm of rainfall in less than an hour, the Met Office warned.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of southwest England and Wales during Monday afternoon and become more organised through the evening.”

“Lines of thunderstorms are expected to then move north during the early hours of Tuesday and gradually weaken as they clear into northern England before dawn.”

The spokesperson added: “Whilst some places will see little or no rainfall, a few locations may see torrential rain with 20-30 mm falling in one hour and 50-80 mm in 3 hours.”

“Additional hazards accompanying stronger thunderstorms include frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds, particularly during the evening period.”

What to expect

  • Driving conditions are likely to be affected by spray, standing water, hail and gusty winds, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
  • Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures
  • Delays to some train services are likely
  • Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from either lightning strikes or gusty winds
  • Some short term loss of power and other services is likely

[Images: Met Office]

