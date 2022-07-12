Met Office Amber ‘extreme heat’ warning for Flintshire extended a further 24 hours

Met Office has extended a rare Amber ‘extreme heat’ warning for a further 24 hours.

The Amber warning, which had initially been issued for Sunday has now been extended to Monday and covers a large area of Wales and England including parts of Flintshire and Wrexham.

Exceptionally high temperatures are possible during Sunday and Monday and could lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure, the Met Office has said.

Temperatures could be in excess of 35C in the southeast, and more widely around 32C within the warning area.

These high temperatures could extend into the early part of next week and an extension of the warning will be considered in the coming days.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said:

“From Sunday and into Monday, temperatures are likely to be in excess of 35C in the southeast, although the details still remain uncertain. Elsewhere, temperatures could be fairly widely above 32C in England and Wales, and in the mid-to-high 20s Celsius further north.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of this week.

“Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

“If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather.’’

Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.

⚠️ Following the @metoffice weather warning for extreme heat we strongly urge drivers to think carefully before they drive ⚠️ If you have to hit the roads this weekend👇 💧 Pack plenty of water and snacks

🌡 Avoid the hottest times of day

🧴 Take extra sun cream pic.twitter.com/33rpvfvFSz — The RAC (@TheRAC_UK) July 12, 2022

This is what the Met Office says to expect:

Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.

Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required.

Significantly more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to increased risk of water safety incidents.

Delays on roads and road closures are possible, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with potential for significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays.