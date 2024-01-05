Merseyside man bailed following Holywell ‘fail-to-stop’ collision
North Wales Roads Policing Unit has confirmed the arrest of a 38-year-old man following an alleged fail-to-stop road traffic collision in Holywell.
The incident occurred just after 8 pm on Saturday, December 30th, on Ffordd Parc y Fron.
North Wales Police received an emergency call reporting a collision involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a motorcycle.
The circumstances surrounding the incident prompted a police appeal for witnesses as they investigated the details of the event.
According to the police report, the driver of the Corsa initially stopped and exited his vehicle after the collision.
However, it is alleged the driver left the scene without checking on the welfare of the motorcycle rider or leaving any contact details.
The 18-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the collision and was transported to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.
The arrested man, from Merseyside, has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
A North Wales Roads Policing Unit spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a 38-year-old man from Merseyside was arrested in connection with the [Holywell fail to stop] incident and he has since been released on police bail whilst we carry out further enquiries.”
