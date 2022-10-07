Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 7th Oct 2022

Updated: Fri 7th Oct

Menai bridge weight restriction could strand HGVs on Anglesey during severe weather

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Plans are in place to deal with the potential impact of winter storms on HGVs travelling to and from Anglesey while there are weight restrictions on the Menai Suspension bridge.

In severe storms, when the wind exceeds a certain speed, the Britannia Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles.

Vehicles are normally diverted to the Menai Suspension Bridge, however this will not be possible while weight restrictions are in place.

The closure of the Britannia Bridge to high-sided vehicles only happens in exceptional circumstances. In the last five years, the bridge has been closed to high-sided vehicles on average seven times a year.

The plans have been discussed with partners including UK Highways, NMWTRA, North Wales Police and the local authorities, the Welsh government has said.

The aim is to ensure that HGV drivers are informed of high winds in advance and can wait in a safe place for the bridge to reopen if needs be, while not affecting the A55 carriageway and the local area.

In the event of wind speeds exceeding the safe limit for HGVs and they are no longer able to cross Britannia Bridge, HGVs on the mainland travelling to Anglesey will be advised to stop and pull over in a safe location along the A55, such as lay-bys service stations or parking spaces, and wait for restrictions to be lifted.

HGVs on Anglesey will be re-directed to Parc Cybi, Plot 9 parking facility to wait for the restrictions to be lifted. VMS signage will be activated to inform drivers of closures.

Traffic Wales will also provide regular updates on Twitter, Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) / Twitter and via their website, Traffig Cymru | Traffig Cymru.

There is currently a weight restriction on the Menai Bridge of 7.5T until the bridge hangers are replaced. This work, which is being carried out by UK Highways, is due to begin on the bridge next year.

“Unfortunately, the work cannot be brought forward due to the availability of materials and manufacturing timeframes. The work will be completed in the shortest time possible to minimise disruption.” The Welsh government has said.

More information about the Menai Suspension bridge.

Read Next

  • “Off Flint” – Celebrating the town, castle and coast in an “exciting” new project
  • “Bad year for the rule of law in the UK” says Welsh Government’s Counsel General
  • Jess Fishlock’s extra-time goal fires Wales through in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-Off
  • From the Senedd to the classroom: First Minister takes questions from school pupils

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    “Off Flint” – Celebrating the town, castle and coast in an “exciting” new project

    News

    “Bad year for the rule of law in the UK” says Welsh Government’s Counsel General

    News

    Jess Fishlock’s extra-time goal fires Wales through in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-Off

    News

    From the Senedd to the classroom: First Minister takes questions from school pupils

    News

    First pictures from inside Deeside Ice Rink as work to re-open gathers pace

    News

    Family of man who died following an attack in Buckley on Tuesday pay tribute to him

    News

    Police appeal after sheep theft from Deeside, one has since been found slaughtered

    News

    Van driver fails to stop after seriously injuring cyclist in Flintshire

    News

    Flintshire college unveils raft of mental health courses to support employers in ‘uncharted territory’

    News




    Read 407,680 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn