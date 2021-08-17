Meet the young St John Ambulance volunteers supporting vulnerable people in the community

Young people from across north Wales have come together to support vulnerable people in their community this summer.

Badgers and Cadets from St John Ambulance Cymru donated food and toiletries to people in need in Flintshire, Wrexham, Denbighshire and Gwynedd.

The project, from the charity’s North Wales Youth Council, was started to provide a lifeline to local people during July, an often-difficult time for families, especially during the school holidays.

The volunteers aged 5-17 collected supplies over four weeks, which included food and toiletries from friends, family, and local residents, some even purchased items with their pocket money to add to their donations.

The ‘community days’, also involved a number of activities designed to develop their teamworking skills, including problem solving tasks and first aid challenges.

St John Ambulance Cymru Youth Manager, Tracy Sankey-Jones said:

“Our children and young people have been truly remarkable and their compassion and drive to make a difference has been inspiring. Some of them delayed their holidays so they could be part of the project and help others when they need it most.

“We even had one person receive support from, family members in Canada!

“For me, their actions really demonstrate how our youth programmes help our young people grow into kind, considerate adults,” she added.

St John Ambulance Cymru Chief Volunteer, Richard Paskell said:

“I’m so incredibly proud of our young people for coming together and making a real difference to people in their community when they need it most.

“Their generosity is truly inspiring and is testament to the hard work and altruism of all our Cadets, Badgers, and young people across Wales.”

More information about Wales’ leading first aid charity, St John Ambulance Cymru, and how their youth programmes are making a difference to young people across Wales, visit sjacymru.org.uk/young-people.