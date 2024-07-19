Meet the Deeside fighter who went from shy, overweight kid to pro heavyweight

Rob Cunningham’s journey to the Almighty Fighting Championship (AFC) 37 at Deeside Leisure Centre on August 3 is a testament to resilience, passion, and transformation.

Born in the Outer Hebrides in Scotland and later moving to Wales at the age of 14, Rob’s early years were marked by shyness and a struggle with weight.

“I was never a fighter growing up,” he reflects. “I was a quiet, overweight kid and quite shy too – used to get very overwhelmed in situations with lots of people.”

It wasn’t until well into adulthood that Rob discovered MMA, a sport that quickly became his sanctuary.

“I didn’t actually start training in MMA until I was 26,” Rob shares.

“I didn’t have any sort of background in combat sports at all. I was very much learning on the job.”

Despite his novice status, Rob’s determination shone through, as he embraced the challenge of fighting more experienced opponents.

“I wanted the real-life fight scenario to learn. Which I did. Fast.”

Now at 34, Rob boasts a 2-1 professional MMA record. His journey took an interesting turn when he spent 2.5 years competing for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), where he secured two TKO victories.

However, his heart remained with MMA. “I missed it, it’s my sport,” he admits.

Balancing his fighting career, Rob works in the care sector, dedicating himself to helping adults and children with autism and learning difficulties.

“I love helping people. I love to do my best to give people a better quality of life and see people happy. We all deserve that.”

Rob’s love for MMA initially began as a fitness pursuit but quickly grew into a passion.

“I was hooked quick,” he recalls. “Training keeps me sane, keeps me going.”

His battles with anxiety and depression have been profound, with MMA serving as a crucial coping mechanism.

“I’ve suffered horrendously with anxiety and depression and I’m currently in the process of being tested for ADHD.”

Training at Team Aspinall, Rob hones his skills 5-6 days a week. “It’s amazing. We have such a high level of fighter and coaching up there. It’s the best heavyweight team in the world.”

From fighting in South Africa against a top contender to competing at Wembley Arena, Rob has grown accustomed to the big stage. “I used to suffer so badly with nerves,” he admits.

“Taking on a mindset coach called Rob Holdsworth helped me so much he changed my outlook on fighting. I’m now at peace with it.”

Heavyweight Rob will take on opponent Sam Spokes at Deeside Leisure Centre as part of Almighty Fighting Championship 37, meticulously organised by founder Ray Thompson. Rob’s excitement for the upcoming fight at Almighty is palpable.

“I love fighting on the best shows I can. Ray is a top man, I met him properly last year and I was so impressed with the show.” While Rob refrains from making predictions, his confidence is evident. “I just prepare myself best that I can – I know my potential and capabilities.”

“I’m very grateful for every opportunity I get. I love fighting and competing.”

MMA is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, with organisations such as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), in the United States, and Cage Warriors in the UK, paving the way for up-and-coming organisations such as AFC to be a starting point for young fighters kicking off their MMA journey.

AFC founder, Ray Thompson, said: “We are very excited to bring the show back to Deeside this month.”

“We offer young fighters the opportunity to begin their journey to see if they can become the next Leon Edwards or Tom Aspinall.”

The world of MMA has changed a lot since Brazilian Jiu Jitsu legend Royce Gracie won the first UFC title in the early 1990s.

Over the years, the sport has emerged as a genuine competitor to the more mainstream industries such as boxing.

Ray said: “MMA is the purest form of combat there is – with a lot of potential for explosive fights and knockouts through striking styles such as boxing and kickboxing, to more technical finishes to fights, with on-the-ground styles like wrestling and Jiu Jitsu which can lead to submissions.”

“Spectators get to see such a variety of styles combined, giving it an excitement you don’t get from other combat sports.”

Discussing the venue, Ray added: “Deeside is ideal as a venue as MMA is so popular across this region with dozens of gyms able to get fighters here to compete.”

“The crowd is always electric and helps create an amazing atmosphere, and that’s why we keep coming back. This is an event fight fans will not want to miss.”