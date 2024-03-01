McDonald’s Brings Back Easter Favorites with a Twist!

McDonald’s is set to make this Easter season a delight for foodies across the UK with the launch of their tantalizing limited-time menu. From Wednesday 13th March, customers can indulge in a range of seasonal treats, featuring both new additions and returning favorites.

Leading the pack of new delights is the Hot Cross Bun Pie, priced at £1.99. This innovative take on the classic pie features a crispy cinnamon pastry filled with a spiced fruit mix and a butter-flavored cream filling, offering a delightful balance of flavors for those craving a taste of Easter.

For those in need of a caffeine fix with a twist, the Hot Cross Bun Latte at £2.69 promises to deliver. This smooth latte is infused with a sweet and spiced Hot Cross Bun flavor syrup, topped with cinnamon cream and a dusting of Hot Cross Bun flavor, providing a warm and comforting beverage option for the season.

However, it’s not just about pies and lattes. McDonald’s is also introducing what might be the cutest addition to their menu yet: the Galaxy Truffle Bunny McFlurry priced at £2.19. This delightful treat features soft dairy ice cream swirled with pieces of Galaxy Truffle, topped with adorable Galaxy bunny ears, white and dark chocolate drops, and finished with a drizzle of Galaxy chocolate sauce.

Alongside these new offerings, McDonald’s is bringing back some Easter classics to delight returning customers. The Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry, priced at £2.19, returns with its signature blend of soft dairy ice cream swirled with pieces of Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate and topped with a luscious Creme Egg sauce.

Fans of the McCrispy Deluxe, priced at £5.89, will be thrilled to see its return to the menu this Easter. Featuring a crispy chicken breast fillet topped with a spicy mayo, caramelized onion compote, bacon, cheddar cheese, and more, this burger promises to satisfy cravings for a hearty meal.

Completing the lineup of returning favorites are the Halloumi Fries, priced at £2.79. These cheesy delights, served with a rich tomato dip, offer a savory accompaniment to the Easter menu.

