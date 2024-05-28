Mancot burst water main expected to be fixed by 2pm, says Welsh Water

Residents of the Mancot area have faced water supply issues this morning due to a burst water main.

The burst, first reported just before 8am on Tuesday, May 28, has led to low water pressure and disruptions for many households.

Welsh Water’s website outlines a five-stage repair process for addressing such incidents, which began with an initial investigation to assess the impact and safety concerns.

The fault was located at the bottom of Mancot Lane, and a section of the road has been closed while repairs take place.

Welsh Water says it expects to complete the repairs and fully restore the water supply by 2pm today.

They have apologised for the inconvenience and are advising residents to run their cold kitchen taps to help clear any discolouration in the water once the supply is reinstated.