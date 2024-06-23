Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 23rd Jun 2024

Manchester Airport passengers urged to check flight status after power cut disruption

Flights departing Manchester Airport are facing cancellations and severe delays after a power cut hit the area during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The power outage has led to disruption and the delay or cancellation of many flights, particularly affecting Terminals 1 and 2.

Power has been restored, and Manchester Airport is now focusing efforts on managing the flow of passengers whose flights were disrupted.

Travellers scheduled to fly from Terminals 1 and 2 have been urged to contact their airlines before heading to the airport to confirm the status of their flights.

Despite the restoration of power, many flights remain affected, with a number of cancellations anticipated throughout the day.

Passengers travelling from Terminal 3 have been advised that while services are operating as normal, they may still experience some delays.

In a statement, an airport spokesperson said: “Following the power cut that affected Manchester Airport and the surrounding area earlier this morning, passengers due to travel from Terminals 1 and 2 are advised to contact their airlines before coming to the airport as a number of flights are likely to be cancelled.”

“Power has been restored, and we are working to get those passengers already at the airport onto flights as soon as possible.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused. Our customer service and resilience teams are working hard to keep passengers in the airport updated, along with our airline colleagues.”

“Passengers flying from Terminal 3 should come to the airport as usual, although flights are subject to some delays.”

