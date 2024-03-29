Man sentenced for two counts of rape which took place in Chester 20 years ago

The case first came to the attention of Cheshire Police when the victim reported the offences in April 2021.

The victim stated he was seven years old when he was raped by Smith who would have been 10 or 11 at the time. The victim was raped a second time by Smith around two years later. Both of the offences occurred in Chester.

Smith, who was serving at HMP Liverpool for unrelated offences, refused to be produced to police custody to be interviewed on the allegations and instead submitted a written statement denying the offences.

Following an investigation, Smith was charged with the offences.

Detective Sergeant Steve Popplestone said:

“These offences happened a considerable amount of time ago, however the victim found the courage to speak out about what happened, and I commend him for his bravery in doing so.

“Although Smith was also very young when the offences occurred, he knew what he was doing was wrong and committed the offence on more than one occasion.

“I hope this case demonstrates that we always take offences of this nature extremely seriously, no matter how much time has passed since.

“We have specialist officers who provide support to victims and work with services dedicated to giving victims the help and advice they need.”