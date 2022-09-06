Man jailed for five years following death of woman in collision on A550 Welsh Road

A man has been jailed following the death of a woman in a collision on the A550, Welsh Road in Ledsham.

Mark Holland, of Dudleston Road in Little Sutton, had left work and was driving along Welsh Road when a collision occurred with three other vehicles at 6.55pm on Monday 30 September 2019.

The 35-year-old was driving a Honda Civic that collided with a Vauxhall Zafira, BMW and a Ford KA.

Holland had collided head-on with the BMW. The driver, aged 52, and the passenger 80-year-old Glenna Hyland had been in the vehicle.

The driver and Glenna were both taken to Aintree Hospital with serious injuries. She died five days later, on Saturday 5 October 2019 from significant and multiple injuries as a result of the collision.

Holland was extracted from his car and was also taken to Aintree Hospital with serious injuries to both of his legs and underwent treatment for several months.

He was interviewed by officers investigating the collision and was unable to provide an account stating he had no recollection of what happened that day.

Officers charged Holland with causing death by dangerous driving and he pleaded not guilty to the offence.

A jury found him guilty following a trial at Chester Crown Court on Thursday 16 June.

On Friday 2 September he was sentenced at the same court to five years in prison and banned from driving for 66 months upon his release.

Inspector Nick Rogers said: “It has taken a long time for Glenna’s family to receive justice following the collision which occurred more than three years ago.

“Holland denied causing her death and therefore took the case to trial meaning the family have had to relive the trauma of the collision all over again.

“I hope the sentence that has been given to Holland will in some way help Glenna’s family to find closure and bring a form of comfort knowing he is now rightly in prison.”

