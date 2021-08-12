Man in critical condition following stabbing in Chester – Police appeal for information

Detectives in Chester are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in the city.

Police and paramedics were called to reports of an incident at the Leadworks Park, on Leadworks Lane at around 9.35pm on Wednesday (11 August.)

Officers attended the scene and found that a 38-year-old local man had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment – he is currently in a critical condition.

Police have said enquiries in relation to the incident are “ongoing and as part of their investigation officers are keen to hear from anyone with any information in relation to the incident.”

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Hancock said: “This investigation is in the early stages and we’re currently following a number of lines of enquiry.

“I’d like to reassure the local community that, at this stage, this appears to be an isolated incident.

“We currently have a scene in place at Leadworks Park, as well as further ongoing enquiries in other areas of the city, and we are doing everything we can to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and to trace the offender.

“As part of our enquiries we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area last night and witnessed the incident. The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage that may be relevant to our investigation.

“I’d urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

Chief Inspector Mike Ankers, head of Chester Local Policing Unit added:“I understand that the incident is likely to cause concern within the community. Enquiries are ongoing and officers will be out and about on patrol in the local area over the coming days. Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to them.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that may help the ongoing investigation should call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML1059188. Alternatively you can submit information online via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua .