Posted: Tue 18th Jan 2022

Man in court today after threatening rail staff at Flint Station

A man will appear in court after he allegedly threatened staff at Flint Railway Station.

The male made off from the station following the incident which happened on Monday

Officers from British Transport Police and North Wales Police located him nearby and he was subsequently arrested.

After being interviewed the man was charged with a Public Order Offence and remanded in custody to appear in court today, January 18.



