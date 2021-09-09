Man given Criminal Behaviour Order following an assault in Sealand Road B&Q store

A man has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order after repeated anti-social behaviour and thefts from shops in Chester.

Luke Johnson, 50, appeared at Chester Crown Court on 1 September after being convicted of assault by beating which had occurred at B&Q in Sealand Road, Chester.

Johnson was sentenced to 18 months conditional discharge for the assault, which occurred at the DIY superstore on 6 October 2020.

Johnson was handed the three-year criminal behaviour order which has conditions not to put any item in a carrier bag, rucksack or other article capable of concealing items prior to payment being made, unless it’s in a basket or trolley owned by the store.

He is also barred from concealing any items that have been selected from display by himself or a third party, which belongs to said store and is for retail sale.

In addition, he must not enter the B&Q store in Sealand Road, Chester and must leave any retail premises when asked to do so by staff or security.

PC Mel Sawojka said: “Shoplifting and abuse of shop staff is something that we have been addressing through the Criminal Behaviour Orders because we understand the impact on businesses and their staff.

“No one should be subject to abuse in their workplace and this latest Order shows that we will take action and support our local businesses.”

If Johnson breaks this order he could face time in prison. All the shops have been given advice and know to report him if he breaks his conditions.

PC Charlotte Lloyd from Chester Anti-Social Behaviour Unit said: “This latest Order is just one of many the team has worked on over the years to help improve quality of life for those who live, work and visit our city.

“We will continue to support businesses, retail staff and the community and encourage any issues to be reported to Cheshire Constabulary.”