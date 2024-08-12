Two arrested as man dies after fire on Prestatyn High Street

Two men have been arrested after a man died in a fire at a commercial property in Prestatyn this morning.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire on the town’s High Street at around 2.35am.

The service is working with North Wales Police to determine the cause of the fire.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Our condolences go out to the man’s family.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Williams from North Wales Police said: “We have arrested two local men who are assisting with our enquiries, but we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances at this stage.

“I would urge the public not to speculate until the full facts are known. We are assisting colleagues from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of the incident to understand the cause of the fire.

“There is nothing to suggest that this incident is racially motivated in anyway. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased man at this sad time.”

