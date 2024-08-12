Deeside.com > News Denbighshire

Posted: Mon 12th Aug 2024

Two arrested as man dies after fire on Prestatyn High Street

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two men have been arrested after a man died in a fire at a commercial property in Prestatyn this morning.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire on the town’s High Street at around 2.35am.

The service is working with North Wales Police to determine the cause of the fire.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Our condolences go out to the man’s family.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Williams from North Wales Police said: “We have arrested two local men who are assisting with our enquiries, but we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances at this stage.

“I would urge the public not to speculate until the full facts are known. We are assisting colleagues from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of the incident to understand the cause of the fire.

“There is nothing to suggest that this incident is racially motivated in anyway. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased man at this sad time.”

A fire service spokesperson said: “Our condolences go out to the man’s family.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Driven to despair: Record concerns over Britain’s deteriorating local roads, RAC
  • Buckley: Hawkesbury Little Theatre submits plans permanent dressing room extension
  • Largest provider of care services in Wales moves to new 6,000 sq ft Flintshire HQ

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Driven to despair: Record concerns over Britain’s deteriorating local roads, RAC

    News

    Buckley: Hawkesbury Little Theatre submits plans permanent dressing room extension

    News

    Largest provider of care services in Wales moves to new 6,000 sq ft Flintshire HQ

    News

    Easyjet flight lands back at Livepool after holding over Flintshire for nearly an hour

    News

    Title sponsor of iconic ladies day fixture at Chester Racecourse announced

    News

    Spectacular Balloon Carnival returning in aid of North East Wales hospice

    News

    Grey seal population soars in North Wales, new survey shows

    News

    Wrexham University appoints new Faculty Dean of Arts, Computing and Engineering

    News

    Open days at St Mary’s Creative Space in Chester

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn