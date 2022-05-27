Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 27th May 2022

Updated: Fri 27th May

Man arrested following assault on pensioner walking her dog at Chester racecourse

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Detectives investigating an assault at Chester racecourse have arrested a 49-year-old man.

A 72-year-old woman was walking her dog when she was pushed following an altercation with a man.

The woman was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with serious head injuries and is in a stable condition

The assault took place at 11.25am on Wednesday 25 May.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and interviewed by officers.

He has since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Kelly Birch, of Chester local policing unit, said: “We’re aware of the assault being posted on social media and would encourage anyone who may have information or footage of the incident to get in touch.

“The assault took place while the woman was walking her dog at Chester racecourse.

“She has understandably been left shaken by what happened and is recovering from her injuries in hospital.”

If you have information please contact Cheshire Constabulary online https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call 101 quoting IML 1277492.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Last chance to nominate Flintshire community heroes for major National Lottery award

News

Mixed weather ahead of Jubilee Weekend

News

“Wales can look forward to a brighter future” as remaining covid restrictions come to an end

News

Flint RNLI lifesavers complete historic full set of Jubilee Medals

News

New Mayor of Flint says she will be focussing on “giving back to the community” during year of office

News

Last remaining coronavirus regulations in Wales will be removed on Monday

News

Last remaining coronavirus regulations in Wales will be removed on Monday

News

Crime Writing Festival set for Gladstone’s Library next month

News

On-demand bus service fflecsi is being expanded in Flintshire

News





Read 413,024 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn