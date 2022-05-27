Man arrested following assault on pensioner walking her dog at Chester racecourse

Detectives investigating an assault at Chester racecourse have arrested a 49-year-old man.

A 72-year-old woman was walking her dog when she was pushed following an altercation with a man.

The woman was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with serious head injuries and is in a stable condition

The assault took place at 11.25am on Wednesday 25 May.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and interviewed by officers.

He has since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Kelly Birch, of Chester local policing unit, said: “We’re aware of the assault being posted on social media and would encourage anyone who may have information or footage of the incident to get in touch.

“The assault took place while the woman was walking her dog at Chester racecourse.

“She has understandably been left shaken by what happened and is recovering from her injuries in hospital.”

If you have information please contact Cheshire Constabulary online https://www.cheshire.police. uk/tell-us or call 101 quoting IML 1277492.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.