Deeside.com > News Denbighshire

Posted: Fri 17th Dec 2021

Man appears in court charged with causing criminal damage to two North Wales vaccination centres

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A man has appeared in court charged with causing criminal damage to two vaccination centres in North Wales.

Paul Leonard Edwards of Mill Street, Llanddulas, appeared this morning in relation to an incident at the OpTIC centre in St Asaph on Wednesday (December 15) where 17 windows were smashed.

The 58-year-old has also been charged with criminal damage relating to an incident at a vaccination centre on Argyle Road, Llandudno on Tuesday.

He has been remanded in custody to appear again before the court on December 22.

Yesterday, Betsi Cadwaldr’s Covid said the booster roll-out is continuing unabated despite vandalism.

Teleri Roberts, nurse manager of the Covid vaccination programme at the OpTIC Centre, said: “The service is carrying on as normal despite the inappropriate actions – and that is putting things mildly – of a certain individual.

“The staff here have done a magnificent job. We will continue to make sure the population is protected and can access their Covid vaccinations as safely and as quickly as possible.”

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has administered almost 1.3m vaccinations of first, second, third (for immunosuppressed) and booster doses.

BCUHB was the first health board in Wales to launch online bookings for the vaccine booster jab and is also sending texts and letters to people informing them of their appointments. It is important if people have an appointment they honour it.

If anyone does not yet have an appointment, is over 18 years of age and it has been at least three months since their second Covid vaccination, a booster jab can be booked here.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Wales’ Chief Medical officer to write to those on shielding list with fresh advice on keeping safe from omicron

News

End of an era as Airbus delivers last A380 super jumbo

News

Mark Drakeford press conference on measures being taken to control the spread of the Omicron variant

News

Hope Traveller site expansion plans approved despite overdevelopment concerns

News

Teddy the Shar Pei who was beaten and thrown over a fence by his Deeside owner has a new home for Christmas

News

Festive getaway could be the busiest in five years with 27m trips planned, say RAC

News

Business took flight at an event in Deeside showcasing top names in the global aerospace arena

News

Life-saving child safety centre in Flintshire welcomes 100,000th visitor

News

Omicron: “Things are calm but we see the storm brewing” says Drakeford

News





Read 502,211 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn