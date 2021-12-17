Man appears in court charged with causing criminal damage to two North Wales vaccination centres

A man has appeared in court charged with causing criminal damage to two vaccination centres in North Wales.

Paul Leonard Edwards of Mill Street, Llanddulas, appeared this morning in relation to an incident at the OpTIC centre in St Asaph on Wednesday (December 15) where 17 windows were smashed.

The 58-year-old has also been charged with criminal damage relating to an incident at a vaccination centre on Argyle Road, Llandudno on Tuesday.

He has been remanded in custody to appear again before the court on December 22.

Yesterday, Betsi Cadwaldr’s Covid said the booster roll-out is continuing unabated despite vandalism.

Teleri Roberts, nurse manager of the Covid vaccination programme at the OpTIC Centre, said: “The service is carrying on as normal despite the inappropriate actions – and that is putting things mildly – of a certain individual.

“The staff here have done a magnificent job. We will continue to make sure the population is protected and can access their Covid vaccinations as safely and as quickly as possible.”

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has administered almost 1.3m vaccinations of first, second, third (for immunosuppressed) and booster doses.

BCUHB was the first health board in Wales to launch online bookings for the vaccine booster jab and is also sending texts and letters to people informing them of their appointments. It is important if people have an appointment they honour it.

If anyone does not yet have an appointment, is over 18 years of age and it has been at least three months since their second Covid vaccination, a booster jab can be booked here.