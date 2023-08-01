Making a splash for Saltney’s Neuro Therapy Centre
A group of volunteers took on the challenge of swimming the equivalent of the English Channel at the Northgate Arena to raise money for charity on Sunday 9th July.
The group were supporting the Neuro Therapy Centre, a local charity which supports people with long-term degenerative neurological conditions and their Carers.
The intrepid group of swimmers swam a total of 1,352 lengths of the pool to achieve the distance of 21 miles, the width of the English Channel.
Shannah Goodrick, Community and Event Fundraiser at the Neuro Therapy Centre, said she was proud of the achievements of the ‘Channel Swimmers’.
“This was a big challenge and not only did the group achieve it but they did it in under one and a half hours.”
“We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who took part and to everyone who supported their challenge through sponsorship.”
“One in ten people in the region have a neurological condition that we are able to support, our fundraising plays an important role in helping us to reach more people.”
Over £2,000 has been raised by the group, which will support the Centre in offering its services to support the physical and emotional health of people living with a wide variety of neurological conditions including MS, and Parkinson’s Disease and their carers.
The Centre based in Saltney, Flintshire, supports people through physiotherapy, specialist exercise classes, and counselling.
People are able to take part in activities such as boxing, sports massage, or use the Centre’s gym, kitted out with specialist equipment for training those with neurological conditions.
To sponsor the team and support the Neuro Therapy Centre visit: https://www.neurotherapycentre.org/Appeal/channel-swim
