Major new EV charging site open for business at the Rhug Estate in Corwen

Work is now complete on one of Wales’ largest private electric vehicle (EV) charging sites.

Visitors to the Rhug Estate in Denbighshire can now power up their electric vehicles at rapid EV charging points at the organic farm shop in Corwen.

The new charging site was made possible by SP Energy Networks’ £60 million Green Recovery Investment project.

This means cleaner, easier journeys for the thousands of visitors the Rhug Estate welcomes every year.

Visitors will now have access to 8 rapid charging points for their onward journey through this scenic part of Wales.

The Rhug Estate is the first of many sites supported by SP Energy Networks – the owner and operator of the electricity distribution network in Wales and North West England – as part of a wider £61.7 million investment to accelerate the UK’s transition to net zero.

It is working in partnership with the Welsh Government to upgrade the country’s electricity network to facilitate the roll-out of EV charging points across Mid and North Wales. When complete, 25 new EV sites will have been installed, paving the way for more low carbon journeys.

SP Energy Networks’ Liam O’Sullivan said:

“It’s great to see our work result in such positive change at the Rhug Estate. Making sure visitors can support this valued business using cleaner travel is vital in continuing Lord Newborough’s exemplary record of sustainability.

“It’s essential that the electricity network is equipped to support more EV charging provision around the country if we’re to reach Wales’ goal to be net zero by 2050.

“We hope to see the Rhug Estate become a flagship example of this and look forward to working with the Welsh Government to support its ambitions for greener tourism and travel.”

The Welsh Government’s Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for Transport, Lee Waters, added:

I’m pleased that we’ve been able to work in partnership with SP Energy Networks to deliver these EV charging points at the Rhug Estate.

“The new facilities will make a real difference to drivers of electric vehicles, meeting the growing need for accessible charging points and giving non-electric vehicle drivers the confidence needed to make the switch.

“This is another important step towards our target of providing one public charge point for every 7 to 11 electric vehicles on the road in 2025.”

SP Energy Networks’ Green Recovery Investment Project will see £61.7 million invested across the UK to support a green recovery from Covid-19. In addition to EV charging, the project is also supporting development of low carbon heating and housing.