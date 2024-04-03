Updated: Main Road in Broughton back open following earlier collision
Update: According to traffic monitoring website Inrix, Main Road in Broughton back open following an earlier collision.
Earlier report: Police have asked drivers to avoid Main Road in Broughton following a road traffic collision.
Reports on social media suggest the incident involves a van and a lorry.
In a statement, North Wales Police said: "Main Road, Broughton is currently closed due to a Road Traffic Collision. Emergency Services are currently dealing. Please avoid the area in the meantime and consider alternative routes on your travels."
