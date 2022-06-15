Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 15th Jun 2022

Updated: Wed 15th Jun

Maiden flight for Airbus’ brand new A321XLR long range jet

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The very first flight of Airbus’ A321XLR is taking place this morning, Wednesday, June 15th.

The long-range variant A321XLR took off just from the Hamburg-Finkenwerder Airport plant after 9am for the first-ever flight.

The jet will perform a 5-hour test flight over Northern Germany before returning to Hamburg.

Described as the future of long-range travel, the wings are of course made here in Deeside at the Broughton wing-making plant.

In a post on social media, Airbus Chief Executive Officer, Guillaume Faury said:

“Fantastic day as our A321XLR takes to the air for the first time – congratulations TeamAirbus!”

“Thanks to our customers and partners who are on board with us making this game-changing aircraft a reality.”

“Many happy landings!”

Airbus has said that extending the flight distances for A320 Family aircraft “opens even more exciting travel possibilities.”

“The longest-fuselage A321 variant can fly routes of up to 4,000nm with 206 passengers in its A321LR (long range) configuration, with extra fuel carried in three Additional Centre Tanks.”

The A321XLR version provides a further range extension to 4,700nm.

Its increased maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) of 101 tonnes enables the aircraft to be fitted with a permanent Rear Centre Tank (carrying 12,900 litres of fuel) and an optional forward ACT.

This gives the A320XLR a flight time of up to 11 hours, with passengers benefitting throughout the trip from Airbus’ award-winning Airspace interior, which brings the latest cabin technology to the A320 Family.

 



