Maggie’s: Work begins on new North Wales cancer support centre

Work has commenced on the construction of a new Maggie’s cancer support centre in North Wales, thanks to a collaboration between Maggie’s, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, and the Steve Morgan Foundation.

The construction started on July 11 and is set to be completed by 2025.

The centre, situated within the grounds of Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, will offer vital support to individuals living with cancer, along with their families and friends, from across the region.

The project has been designed, commissioned, and funded by the Steve Morgan Foundation, which has contributed £4 million towards its development.

Dame Laura Lee, Chief Executive at Maggie’s, expressed her enthusiasm about the project: “We are delighted to be starting work on our centre in North Wales. Without the Steve Morgan Foundation’s incredibly generous support we wouldn’t have been able to bring Maggie’s to North Wales and for that I am so grateful.”

Maggie’s centres provide free, expert support to people with cancer, helping them manage the emotional and practical challenges of their diagnosis.

The new facility at Glan Clwyd Hospital will build on the success of Maggie’s other centres, which have been supporting individuals and their families for over 13 years.

Liam Eaglestone, CEO of the Steve Morgan Foundation, emphasised the importance of the new centre: “We are delighted to be helping Maggie’s bring its vital cancer support to the people of North Wales, ensuring they will have the warm, welcoming, and free expert support of a Maggie’s centre right on their doorstep.”

The North Wales NHS Cancer Centre at Glan Clwyd Hospital currently sees approximately 5,000 new cancer diagnoses each year. The addition of the Maggie’s centre will significantly enhance the support available to these patients.

Carol Shillabeer, CEO of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, highlighted the collaborative efforts behind the project: “Working closely with the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre, also based at Glan Clwyd Hospital, this new facility will extend and enhance the support we offer to people with cancer and their families. I also want to give particular thanks to the Steve Morgan Foundation for its generous funding of what I am sure will be a highly valued facility.”

For more information and updates on the project, visit Maggie’s Centre North Wales – Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

Maggie’s centres have been making a profound difference in the lives of those affected by cancer, and this new addition in North Wales promises to continue that legacy. To learn more about Maggie’s and their services, visit Maggie’s.