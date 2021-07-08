M6 closed in Cheshire following serious collision near Knutsford

Update: Northbound side has re opened:

NB carriageway is now open again and flowing. Delays will take a short time to ease. pic.twitter.com/2Fm2orCxxv — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) July 8, 2021

Earlier report: The M6 is closed in both directions between Junction 20 (M56) and Junction 19 (Manchester) due to a serious collision.

Three HGV’s are reported to have been involved in the collision on the southbound carrigaway at around 12.40pm.

Drivers have been told to avoid the area, traffic is being diverted onto the M56.

Cheshire Police have said: “The M6 is currently closed in both direction following a serious collision near Knutsford.”

“The incident, which involves three HGVs, was reported at around 12.40pm today, Thursday 8 July.”

“The collision is on the southbound carriageway and as result of the incident the road is currently closed in both directions between junctions 19, Knutsford, and 20, Lymm Interchange.”

“Local diversions are in place but motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

Six fire engines are in attendance Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has said.

“Firefighters are in attendance following reports of a collision on the M6 between junction 20 and junction 19.”

“On arrival the crews found that the collision involved three HGVs.” A spokesperson said.

A traffic report for the area states: “M6 both ways closed, stationary traffic due to serious accident, three lorries involved between J20 M56 (Lymm Interchange) and J19 A556 (Knutsford).”

“Congestion to J21 (Woolston) heading Southbound.”

“One of the lorries has overturned on the Southbound side just before 13:00.”

“Diversion: Via Bowdon using the M56 and A556. Southbound traffic to follow the Hollow Triangle and Northbound to follow the Solid Square.”