Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 11th Jan 2022

Updated: Tue 11th Jan

M6 closed in Cheshire and diversion in place following HGV collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The M6 is closed between junction 18 (Middlewich) and junction 16 (Stoke-on-Trent) due to a collision which has resulted in a lorry overturning.

Two lorries are understood to be involved on M6 Southbound from J18 A54 Middlewich Road (Middlewich / Holmes Chapel) to J16 A500 (Stoke-On-Trent / Crewe).

The road has been closed since 17:05.

The northbound side is also blocked between J16 and J17.

National Highways said: “North West Motorway Police Group lead the response to the ongoing incident and have closed the carriageway to allow them to work at scene. National Highways have resources in attendance to assist with traffic management. ”

Diversion

Follow the solid square symbol

  • Exit at J18 and at the roundabout take the first exit on to the A54 eastbound to Holmes Chapel.
  • At the junction with the A50 turn right. Follow the A50 southbound to Arclid.
  • At the junction with the A534 turn right.
  • Follow the A534 across J17 of the M6 (do not attempt to re-join the M6).

Follow the hollow circle symbol

  • Continue on the A534 westbound through Sandbach and onwards to Crewe.
  • At the Crewe Green Roundabout take the second exit on to the A5020.
  • Follow the A5020 around Crewe and continue south.
  • At the roundabout with the A500 take the first exit.
  • Head east on the A500 to J16 of the M6.
  • Take the fourth exit to re-join the M6 southbound.

Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Welsh Government urged to end ‘unreasonable’ restrictions on outdoor sporting events

News

‘Chronic liar’ Boris Johnson must resign, says North Wales MP

News

Health Minister “keen to dismantle any restrictions as soon as we possibly can”

News

Health Board Update: 100,000 people eligible for booster jab in North Wales yet to come forward

News

Hope raised that Flintshire ‘levelling up’ bids will unlock area’s visitor potential

News

Chester FC postpones Saturday’s home game against Brackley as Welsh Covid rules dispute rumbles on

News

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner renews call for Hillsborough Law after powerful TV docu-drama

News

Airbus delivered 611 aircraft in 2021 beating full year target and main rival Boeing

News

Coleg Cambria is in pole position to train the next generation of electric and hybrid vehicle mechanics.

News





Read 371,101 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn