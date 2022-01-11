M6 closed in Cheshire and diversion in place following HGV collision

The M6 is closed between junction 18 (Middlewich) and junction 16 (Stoke-on-Trent) due to a collision which has resulted in a lorry overturning.

Two lorries are understood to be involved on M6 Southbound from J18 A54 Middlewich Road (Middlewich / Holmes Chapel) to J16 A500 (Stoke-On-Trent / Crewe).

The road has been closed since 17:05.

The northbound side is also blocked between J16 and J17.

The M6 is closed between J18 (Holmes Chapel/Congleton) and J16 (Stoke/Crewe) in both directions following a collision involving a HGV. We expect it to be closed for some time – please avoid the area. Follow @HighwaysNWEST and @NWmwaypolice for updates. pic.twitter.com/MGiLUg0SNB — Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) January 11, 2022

National Highways said: “North West Motorway Police Group lead the response to the ongoing incident and have closed the carriageway to allow them to work at scene. National Highways have resources in attendance to assist with traffic management. ”

Diversion

Follow the solid square symbol

Exit at J18 and at the roundabout take the first exit on to the A54 eastbound to Holmes Chapel.

At the junction with the A50 turn right. Follow the A50 southbound to Arclid.

At the junction with the A534 turn right.

Follow the A534 across J17 of the M6 (do not attempt to re-join the M6).

Follow the hollow circle symbol

Continue on the A534 westbound through Sandbach and onwards to Crewe.

At the Crewe Green Roundabout take the second exit on to the A5020.

Follow the A5020 around Crewe and continue south.

At the roundabout with the A500 take the first exit.

Head east on the A500 to J16 of the M6.

Take the fourth exit to re-join the M6 southbound.

Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.