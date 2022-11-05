Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 5th Nov 2022

Updated: Sat 5th Nov

Update: M56 “cow is safely back in its field and traffic has been released”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: The M56 is back open following an earlier closure due to a cow being on the carriageway.

National Highway said the “cow is safely back in its field and traffic has been released.”

Earlier report: Police have closed the M56 near the end of the A494 due to a cow in the road.

The closure is causing delays on both sides of the motorway as traffic builds up.

National Highways said:

“Traffic is stopped in both directions on the #M56 between J15 and J16 near EllesmerePort due to a cow in the carriageway.”

“Police and Traffic Officers are on scene and dealing.”

“Delays beginning to build on approach so please allow extra travel time.”

North West Motorway Police tweeted:

In response, Mike said: “I guess it needs moooooving.”

A local traffic report states: “All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to a cow on road on M56 both ways between J15 M53 J11 and A494.”

