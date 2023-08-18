Lucy Letby: Families of murdered and harmed babies issue statement

Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies at a neonatal unit in Chester.

Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering and attempting to murder newborn babies that she should have been caring for.

The 33-year-old of Arran Avenue in Hereford, has been found guilty of 7 counts of murder. She has also been found guilty of 7 counts of attempted murder.

She has been remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Monday 21 August.

The murders happened at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. Letby has also been found guilty of attempting to murder another six babies.

Following the verdict at Manchester Crown Court, Janet Moore, family liaison coordinator with Cheshire Constabulary read out a statement on behalf of the families in this case, she said:

"Words cannot effectively explain how we are feeling at this moment in time."

"We are quite simply stunned, to lose the baby is a heartbreaking experience that no parent should ever have to go through.

"To lose a baby or to have a baby harmed in these particular circumstances is unimaginable."

"Over the past seven to eight years we've had to go through a long, torturous and emotional journey from losing our precious newborns and grieving their loss, seeing our children who survived, some of whom are still suffering today to being told years later, their death or collapse might be suspicious. Nothing can prepare you for that news."

"Today, justice has been served and a nurse who should have been caring for our babies has been found guilty of harming them."

This justice will not take away from the extreme hurt anger and distress that we've all had to experience."

"Some families have not received the verdict that they expected and therefore it is a bittersweet result."

"We are heartbroken, devastated, angry and feel numb. We may never truly know why this happened."

"Words cannot express our gratitude to the jury who had to sit through 145 days of gruelling evidence, which has led to today's verdict."

"We recognise that this has not been an easy task for them, and we will forever be grateful for their patience and resilience throughout this incredibly difficult process."

"The police investigation began in 2017 and we've been supported from the very beginning by a team of experienced and dedicated family liaison officers."

"We want to thank these officers for everything that they've done for us."

"Medical experts, consultants, doctors, and nursing staff have all given evidence at court, which at times has been extremely harrowing and distressing for us to listen to."

"However, we recognise the determination and commitment that each witness has shown in ensuring that the truth was told."

"We acknowledged that the evidence given by each of them has been key in securing today's verdict."

"Finally, we would like to acknowledge and thank the investigation team, and more recently, the prosecution team who've led the trial to successful conclusion."

"The search for the truth has remained at the forefront of everyone's minds, and we will forever be grateful for this".

We would now ask the time in peace to process what has happened as we come to terms with today's verdict."

