Looking for work in the run up to Christmas? Festive jobs roadshows kick off in Flintshire this week

Are you looking for work in the run up to Christmas?

Communities for Work and Jobcentre Plus will be on hand with all you need to know about vacancies available now, over the Christmas period and beyond.

You can go along and meet the team at one of the locations listed below between 10am and 2pm:

Week of 24 October:

Tuesday 25 October – Flint Library

Wednesday 26 October – Mold market

Thursday 27 October – Refurbs Community Café; 9, Brunswick Road, Buckley

Week of 31 October:

Tuesday 1 November – Broughton (costa coffee foyer)

Thursday 3 November – Deeside Leisure Centre

Sam Rowlands MS for North Wales is backing Flintshire County Council’s Festive Jobs Roadshow which runs in the county over the next two weeks.

He said: “This is an excellent initiative and I am delighted to promote this event which will give people the chance to see the job opportunities available in the area.

“It is a great idea not only if you are looking for a job but it will also help employers who are seeking staff at this time.

“Whether you are just looking for work leading up to Christmas or longer term it is well worth attending one of the sessions to find out more.”

For further information contact Communities For Work Nia Parry nia.parry@flintshire.gov.uk on 07770633453 or Janiene Davies Janiene.davies@flintshire.gov.uk on 07770632128.

