Looking for a job? Search is on for new £166,000 chief executive at Cheshire West & Chester Council
Are you seeking a job within an easy commute of Deeside, offering nearly 7 times the average Flintshire salary? If so, this opportunity might be perfect for you.
Cheshire West & Chester Council (CWaC) is now accepting applications for a new Chief Executive position, which comes with a salary of £166,810.
The council invites potential candidates to apply by 28 May 2023 and join them on their ‘journey towards excellence.’
With a population of 357,000, and a dedication to collaborating with local communities and partners, the council is keen to find an energetic leader to support its aspirations and goals.
The job advertisement boasts of CWaC’s “outstanding children’s services, a flourishing economy, productive cross-border partnerships, and smooth integration with healthcare.
Indeed, a recent peer review described CWaC as “an impressive and ambitious council, recognised for consistently providing high-quality services, robust financial management, and strict governance.”
Despite its achievements, the council recognises that there are additional opportunities to be explored.
These involve a commitment to addressing climate change, enhancing customer experience, expanding life opportunities, and fostering an inclusive economy.
Innovative and empowering strategies will be needed to accomplish the council’s ambitions.
The new Chief Executive must demonstrate exceptional drive and leadership abilities to steer the council towards success in its future ventures, as stated in the advertisement.
“This opportunity presents a career-defining moment for the successful candidate, who will be taking on one of the finest local government leadership roles in the sector.”
In March, it was announced that CWaC Chief Executive Andrew Lewis would assume the position of new Chief Executive at Liverpool City Council.
The 53-year-old is highly respected within local government circles and has held the top officer role at Cheshire West and Chester since 2018.
Prior to that, he was the first Managing Director of the Tees Valley Combined Authority from 2016-2018 and Assistant Chief Executive at Newcastle City Council starting from 2010.
Before transitioning into local government, he worked as a Senior Economic Advisor at the Treasury, focusing on employment, tax, and international policy.
Job advert can be found here: https://starfishsearch.com/jobs/cwcc-ce/
