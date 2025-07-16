Long-serving St. David’s deputy head Roy Smithson retires

St. David’s High School is marking the retirement of Deputy Headteacher Roy Smithson after 31 years of service.

Mr Smithson began his career at the school as a Biology teacher and quickly became known for his humour, passion for science, and strong rapport with pupils. Throughout his three decades at the school, he has been a mentor and leader, supporting staff and students alike.

A keen cyclist and Bolton Wanderers fan with a love of 1990s music, Mr Smithson also shared his enthusiasm for football with pupils and staff. He was regularly involved in lunchtime football games, staff 5-a-side matches, and the popular El Clásico fixtures with Year 10 and 11 pupils.

Headteacher Steve Richardson said, “Roy has shaped lives and led with heart. His legacy will be felt for years to come.”

Mr Smithson’s calm leadership, dedication, and compassion have made a lasting impression on the school community. St. David’s wishes him a joyful and well-earned retirement.

