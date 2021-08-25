Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 25th Aug 2021

Updated: Wed 25th Aug

Long delays reported on M56 in Cheshire following a collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

There are long delays on M56 in Cheshire following a collision involving a lorry and van.

All lanes were closed for a short period on the westbound carriageway between junction 12 Runcorn and junction 14 Helsby.

The vehicles have now been moved to the hard shoulder and all lanes are back open.

There is also slow traffic past the scene on the opposite carriageway “due to onlookers”.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

Long delays due to accident, now on the shoulder on M56 Westbound between J12 A557 (Runcorn) and J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby).

Congestion to J11 (Preston Brook) traffic is also slow on the opposite side due to onlookers.

Delays can be seen through Frodsham along the A56 as traffic avoids the motorway.

Traffic released just after 11:00 after an accident in lane three (of three). All lanes have been re-opened.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Health Minister: Children and young people in Wales to be removed from shielding list

News

Mark Drakeford is a “coward” for refusing to hold a Wales-only Covid inquiry says Delyn MP Rob Roberts

News

Covid hospital admissions reduced by almost 90% in North Wales due to vaccine

News

Deeside leisure firm leaves pandemic in the shade with further growth and new product range

News

Kickstart Scheme for youngsters a success at children’s hospices as new jobs revealed

News

Police concerns for missing Runcorn man who is believed to be in Flint area

News

Proposed site where 300 houses could be built near Hawarden Airport defended ahead of crunch hearing

News

Airbus Broughton: US airline Delta orders 30 additional A321neo aircraft

News

New Covid-19 testing centre to open in Flint on Wednesday

News





Read 340,590 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn