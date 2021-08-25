Long delays reported on M56 in Cheshire following a collision
There are long delays on M56 in Cheshire following a collision involving a lorry and van.
All lanes were closed for a short period on the westbound carriageway between junction 12 Runcorn and junction 14 Helsby.
The vehicles have now been moved to the hard shoulder and all lanes are back open.
There is also slow traffic past the scene on the opposite carriageway “due to onlookers”.
Patrols just arriving on scene at an RTC on the M56 WB between j14 & J12 . Lane 3 currently closed and delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/3R6xHtl2Yg
— North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) August 25, 2021
Latest traffic report for the area states:
Long delays due to accident, now on the shoulder on M56 Westbound between J12 A557 (Runcorn) and J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby).
Congestion to J11 (Preston Brook) traffic is also slow on the opposite side due to onlookers.
Delays can be seen through Frodsham along the A56 as traffic avoids the motorway.
Traffic released just after 11:00 after an accident in lane three (of three). All lanes have been re-opened.
