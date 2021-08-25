Long delays reported on M56 in Cheshire following a collision

There are long delays on M56 in Cheshire following a collision involving a lorry and van.

All lanes were closed for a short period on the westbound carriageway between junction 12 Runcorn and junction 14 Helsby.

The vehicles have now been moved to the hard shoulder and all lanes are back open.

There is also slow traffic past the scene on the opposite carriageway “due to onlookers”.

Patrols just arriving on scene at an RTC on the M56 WB between j14 & J12 . Lane 3 currently closed and delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/3R6xHtl2Yg — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) August 25, 2021

Latest traffic report for the area states: