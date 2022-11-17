Delays on the M56 heading away from Deeside following a collision

There are delays reported on the M56 heading away from Deeside following a collision.

Traffic has been queuing for around two and half miles from junction 14, Chester Services to the M53 interchange.

All lanes were closed for around 10 minutes while the collision was dealt with which left traffic backed up towards Deeside

A traffic report for the area states: “Slow traffic due to crash, now on the shoulder on M56 Eastbound from J15 M53 J11 to J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby). Road has re-opened after traffic was briefly held for ten minutes. All lanes have been re-opened.”

There is also very slow traffic on the A494 in Queensferry, Traffic Wales tweeted:

🚘 Congestion 🚘#A494 eastbound #DromeCorner – #DeesidePark Plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey⌚ pic.twitter.com/BpYtVhPQoe — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) November 17, 2022

