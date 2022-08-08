Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 8th Aug 2022

Updated: Mon 8th Aug

Long delays on the A55 in Flintshire following a multi-vehicle collision

Delays are building on a section of the A55 in Flintshire following a multi-vehicle collision.

The crash has happened on the Westbound side between Junction 32 for Holywell and Junction 31, the Caerwys exit.

Update 14.00 – One lane is back open, there is around 6 miles of queuing traffic from Halkyn.

Update 13.41 –  Traffic Wales has said the Westbound carriageway has not been closed.

Earlier report: The road is reported to be partially blocked as a result of the incident, police have asked drivers to find alternative routes.

A statement from North Wales Police said: “Delays A55 WESTBOUND in the Pantasaph area between junctions 32 and 31 due to a road traffic collision.”

“Please take other routes if possible.”

There are around 5 miles of queuing traffic on the Westbound side, traffic is also queuing on the A5026 into Holywell.

A local traffic report states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound between J32 A5026 (Holywell) and J31 A5151 (Caerwys).

    Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


