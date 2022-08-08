Long delays on the A55 in Flintshire following a multi-vehicle collision

Delays are building on a section of the A55 in Flintshire following a multi-vehicle collision.

The crash has happened on the Westbound side between Junction 32 for Holywell and Junction 31, the Caerwys exit.

Update 14.00 – One lane is back open, there is around 6 miles of queuing traffic from Halkyn.

Update 13.41 – Traffic Wales has said the Westbound carriageway has not been closed.

**Update 13:41** Westbound carriageway now closed while we deal with the collision. https://t.co/D07paB5G7d — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) August 8, 2022

Earlier report: The road is reported to be partially blocked as a result of the incident, police have asked drivers to find alternative routes.

A statement from North Wales Police said: “Delays A55 WESTBOUND in the Pantasaph area between junctions 32 and 31 due to a road traffic collision.”

“Please take other routes if possible.”

There are around 5 miles of queuing traffic on the Westbound side, traffic is also queuing on the A5026 into Holywell.

A local traffic report states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound between J32 A5026 (Holywell) and J31 A5151 (Caerwys).

⚠️Warning ⚠️#A55 Westbound J32 Holywell – J31 Caerwys. Reports of a collision in the area. Slow moving traffic. Please allow additional time for travel.⌚️🚘 Further updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/G0hB6pOWjT — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) August 8, 2022

