Posted: Mon 26th Feb 2024

Long delays on the A55 in Flintshire due to ongoing roadworks

There are delays on the A55 Eastbound between J34 Ewloe Loop and J36A Broughton Retail Park due to ongoing roadworks.

Drivers are facing delays this morning of over 40 minutes, according to traffic sensors.

Motorists using this stretch of the A55 have been warned to prepare for a series of lane closures over the next few weeks as essential maintenance work takes place on the main route between Cheshire and Flintshire.

The project, focusing on the section between Junction 36 Broughton and the border between England and Wales, aims to address critical issues with the underlying concrete bays and the road surface.

Resurfacing work began on the eastbound side earlier this month and will last until 3 March.

This period will see a mix of overnight weekday closures, weekend closures, and daytime lane restrictions.

These improvements are expected to result in a quieter road surface, increased safety, and fewer unplanned closures for emergency repairs.

Traffic Wales said, “Since January 2020, we have done about 98 temporary road repairs on this section.”

“More than half of these repairs were done during the day with rolling roadblocks and overnight. Doing this work now will reduce daytime disruption from roadblocks and from overnight closure.”

