M56 Cheshire – All lanes back open following earlier collision

Update: All lanes have been re-opened, traffic is clearing.

Earlier report: Drivers travelling on the M56 in Cheshire are facing delays of up to an hour following a collision.

The incident occurred on the eastbound side near junction 11 for the A56 Chester Road at Preston Brook.

Two lanes are closed, and there is a seven-mile queue of traffic back past Helsby.

Emergency services, including paramedics, are at the crash site.

Traffic is heavily congested between junction 12 for Runcorn and junction 14 for Chester Services.

There is no impact on North Wales-bound traffic.

National Highways has warned that a fuel spill will need to be cleaned up before all lanes can reopen.