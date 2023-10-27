Loggerheads Country Park facing major disruption following severe flood during Storm Babet
Loggerheads Country Park is facing major disruptions following Storm Babet.
Denbighshire County Council states it is ‘working hard’ on repairs after the site suffered severe flood damage.
This is the most significant damage since 2000.
Those planning a visit to Loggerheads Country Park during the half term should brace for substantial disruptions to the usual services and walking paths.
Several areas in the park, including multiple footpaths and buildings, are now closed until further notice. Consequently, numerous events have been postponed or cancelled.
The café has reopened, and the Visitor Centre plans to partially open its doors next week.
A scheduled Natural Resources Wales event was set to showcase a new National Park proposal for North East Wales at the Visitor Centre on Saturday, 28 October. This event has been relocated to Llanbedr Village Hall, Llanbedr-Dyffryn-Clwyd.
Cllr Win Mullen-James, the Lead Member for Local Development and Planning, remarked, “It’s distressing to see the impact of the recent storm on Loggerheads Country Park.”
“This news might be a let-down for those considering a visit during the half term.”
“We advise visitors to anticipate some disruptions as repair work continues.”
“I want to express my gratitude to the dedicated team working round the clock on the necessary repairs.”’
“They aim to reopen the currently closed areas to the public safely and promptly.”
"We hope visitors can still appreciate the park's beauty during this period."
