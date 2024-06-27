Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 27th Jun 2024

Lockdown at Deeside primary school after man makes ‘threats to cause damage’

A Deeside primary school was forced into lockdown yesterday, Wednesday, June 27, after a man ‘made threats to cause damage.’

The lockdown decision was made by school administrators at Sealand CP on Welsh Road in Sealand.

It came in response to the threat, ensuring the safety of students and staff.

North Flintshire Police said in a post on social media that a man was ‘promptly arrested.’

A police spokesperson said: “Sealand CP School yesterday went into lockdown.”

“For any parents and staff, I’m sure hearing this news would have been extremely distressing.”

“This was because a male had made threats to cause damage to the school and was seen nearby.”

“He was promptly arrested, and the lockdown was lifted.”

