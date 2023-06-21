Local Members of Senedd welcome new ‘111 press option 2’ mental health helpline

In a significant advancement for mental health care in Wales, the NHS has unveiled a new nationwide phone line offering round-the-clock support for individuals facing urgent mental health concerns. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Local Member of the Senedd (MSs) Jack Sargeant and Hannah Blythyn have welcomed the launch of the ‘111 press option 2’ helpline, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone of any age across Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The helpline is designed to assist not only individuals with immediate mental health issues but also those seeking help on behalf of someone else. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

By dialling NHS 111 and selecting ‘option 2,’ callers will be connected with a dedicated member of a local health board’s mental health team. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The provided support encompasses an assessment of needs and telephone-based interventions to help alleviate distress. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Callers may also be referred to mental health services, given self-care advice, or directed to other relevant support, where appropriate. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hannah Blythyn, the MS for Delyn, praised the new initiative, stating, “The ‘111 press 2’ helpline will transform the ways the NHS is able to respond to urgent mental health issues. It can be challenging to open up about mental health and to know where to turn for the right support at the right time.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Echoing these sentiments, Jack Sargeant, the MS for Alyn and Deeside, emphasised the benefits for the residents of Flintshire: “For anyone in Flintshire who needs immediate help for their own mental health or for someone they know – a loved one, a colleague, a neighbour – they can use this helpline to be supported by compassionate professionals, who have local knowledge of the area and health board.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Government has allocated £6m to support health boards across Wales in implementing this essential service. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As a result, the ‘111 press 2’ helpline is now accessible to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, marking a significant step forward in the provision of mental health support in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

