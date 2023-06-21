Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 21st Jun 2023

Local Members of Senedd welcome new ‘111 press option 2’ mental health helpline

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

In a significant advancement for mental health care in Wales, the NHS has unveiled a new nationwide phone line offering round-the-clock support for individuals facing urgent mental health concerns. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Local Member of the Senedd (MSs) Jack Sargeant and Hannah Blythyn have welcomed the launch of the ‘111 press option 2’ helpline, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone of any age across Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The helpline is designed to assist not only individuals with immediate mental health issues but also those seeking help on behalf of someone else. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

By dialling NHS 111 and selecting ‘option 2,’ callers will be connected with a dedicated member of a local health board’s mental health team. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The provided support encompasses an assessment of needs and telephone-based interventions to help alleviate distress. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Callers may also be referred to mental health services, given self-care advice, or directed to other relevant support, where appropriate. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hannah Blythyn, the MS for Delyn, praised the new initiative, stating, “The ‘111 press 2’ helpline will transform the ways the NHS is able to respond to urgent mental health issues. It can be challenging to open up about mental health and to know where to turn for the right support at the right time.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Echoing these sentiments, Jack Sargeant, the MS for Alyn and Deeside, emphasised the benefits for the residents of Flintshire: “For anyone in Flintshire who needs immediate help for their own mental health or for someone they know – a loved one, a colleague, a neighbour – they can use this helpline to be supported by compassionate professionals, who have local knowledge of the area and health board.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Government has allocated £6m to support health boards across Wales in implementing this essential service. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As a result, the ‘111 press 2’ helpline is now accessible to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, marking a significant step forward in the provision of mental health support in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • North Wales MS demands stroke survivors’ involvement in future Welsh health strategies
  • Flintshire Council feels heat as commercial gas contract hiked by eye-watering 420%
  • Wrexham Glyndwr University reveals plans to develop cutting-edge Cyber Hub

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    North Wales MS demands stroke survivors’ involvement in future Welsh health strategies

    News

    Flintshire Council feels heat as commercial gas contract hiked by eye-watering 420%

    News

    Wrexham Glyndwr University reveals plans to develop cutting-edge Cyber Hub

    News

    More 21 million dodgy emails reported to Suspicious Email Reporting Service

    News

    Tickets for Greenfield Valley’s bigger and better summer festival selling fast

    News

    Groundbreaking project supports kidney patients in Wales

    News

    Everything You Need To Know When Planning Your First Building Project

    #AD

    Flintshire Council says progress being made resolving staff shortages at Connects Centres

    News

    20mph speed limit change: Deputy Minister says “we got it wrong in Buckley”

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn