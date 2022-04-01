Buses for barriers on A494 was of course an April Fools’

Well, it was pretty obvious this is an April Fools’ story.

Of course, the bit about Ministers wanting to install three 30ft high timber air quality barriers along the A494 from Aston Hill to Queensferry is true – more here.

But buses for barriers, ridiculous!

April Fools’ Day always gives us a bit of a laugh and a good opportunity to have a poke at something locally topical.

In 2019 we published a story about Wepre Park waterfall being put up for sale by the ‘cash strapped’ council,

But it didn’t go down well at County Hall and they asked us to remove it.

Some of our previous April Fool’s Day stories that survived the polite ‘take down’ email.

2018: Councillors left fuming at government plans to pocket most of the money from Flintshire bridge tolls.

2017: Leaked plans appear to show the favoured design for a A494 bridge over the River Dee at Queensferry.

2016: Flintshire Council has revealed plans to pedestrianise Shotton High Street and create a Heritage Retail Trail.