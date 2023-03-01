Local advisor takes on triple challenge to raise funds for Citizens Advice Flintshire
A supervisor at a local advice charity has committed to running three long-distance races to raise money for Citizens Advice Flintshire.
The funds raised will help residents in Flintshire access advice and deal with the effects of the Cost of Living Crisis.
Despite running to keep fit for most of her adult life, Sara Jones has never entered an organised race.
However, she believes that running for a cause close to her heart will be a good way to push herself to new limits.
“It’s crucial that as many people as possible have access to advice that could make a huge difference this coming year; our fundraising efforts help us continue to provide this vital service,” said Sara.
Sara’s first event will be the Chester 10k on March 12th, followed by a half marathon in May and a metric marathon in October.
Despite the challenging training regimes that come with each race, Sara is committed to completing all three events to support her cause.
Citizens Advice Flintshire offers free and confidential advice to local residents.
The charity provides assistance with benefits and debt advice, housing and employment issues, energy, consumer questions, and much more.
Many people have accessed the service receiving advice and support needed to navigate the challenges of the Cost of Living Crisis.
By participating in these events, Sara is helping to ensure that the charity can continue to provide these essential services to those who need them most.
Those wishing to support Sara’s triple run can find her fundraising page on JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sara-jones88.
