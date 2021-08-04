Llyn Brenig launches paddle sports for the first time this summer

Llyn Brenig Lake, situated in the heart of the Denbigh Moors, is plunging into the world of paddle sports following the success of these activities at other Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water visitor attractions in south Wales.

The lake, which lies between Conwy and Denbighshire, will now be offering visitors the chance to take to the water and explore its beautiful lake by kayak or stand-up paddleboard.

From this week, visitors to Llyn Brenig will be able to hire either a sit on kayak or stand-up paddleboard for two-hour sessions. #

They will also be provided with wetsuits, buoyancy aids and helmets, although visitors are welcome to bring their own, if they have them. Participants will also be met at the lake by the attractions newly recruited activities assistant, an experienced and fully qualified instructor who will also offer tips, advice and guidance to beginners taking to the water for the first time.

An area of the lake will be allocated to paddle sports.

Participants should be aware that paddle sports cannot take place in the event of adverse weather conditions.

In addition to the launch of paddle sports, the attraction has also fitted a new pontoon from which visitors will be able launch their vessels, as well as a brand-new changing block and activities room within the visitor’s centre.

The launch of paddle sports at Llyn Brenig is part of a pilot scheme for the site and if it proves successful, they may look to expand the range of activities on offer in the future including allowing people to self-launch their own equipment, however this will be dependent on the recruitment of experienced and fully trained instructors and lifeguards.

Visitor Attractions Manager at Llyn Brenig, Nick Kite said “Paddle sports have grown in popularity over the past few years and have proved very successful at both Llandegfedd in Monmouthshire and Llys-y-Frân in Pembrokeshire, so we were keen to follow suit and provide visitors to Llyn Brenig with another way in which to explore our beautiful lake.

“We are launching the activities with a limited offer to begin with, but if the kayaks and paddle boards prove to be popular, then we may look to recruit more staff and widen our water sports offer in the future.”

To book a session people will simply need to visit the website and choose a time slot that suits them – https://llynbrenig.com/

In addition to the new paddle sports, Llyn Brenig already offers visitors the chance to hire a motor or sailing boat or explore the 2500 acres of grassland and woodland by bike or foot using its extensive network of cycle trails and walking paths.

Bike hire facilities are also available on-site for all the family including e-bikes. The attraction also has a visitor’s centre and lakeside café, picnic sites, toilets, an adventure play area and ample parking.