Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 14th Oct 2022

Liz Truss “architect of her own misfortunes” says First Minsiter

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Mark Drakeford has said the prime minister is the “architect of her own misfortunes” adding it was her economic plan which has led to “chaos and confusion.”

Wales’ first minister also called for “stability and certainty to help people and businesses through this crisis.”

Liz Truss sacked her chancellor of 38 days Kwasi Kwarteng today then went on to reverse a planned cut to business tax amid the ongoing fallout from the mini-budget.

During a short press conference on Friday afternoon, Truss said: “I want to deliver a low tax, high wage, high growth economy.”

“It’s what I was elected by my party to do. That mission remains.”

She said it was clear that “parts of our mini budget went further and faster than markets were expecting.”

“So the way we are delivering our mission right now has to change.”

“We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline.”

“I have therefore decided to keep the increase in corporation tax that was planned by the previous government.”

The scheduled rise in corporation tax is from 19% to 25% next year.

“This will raise £18 billion per year.” She said.

Truss said: “We will do whatever is necessary to ensure debt is falling as a share of the economy in the medium term.”

“We will control the size of the state to ensure that taxpayers’ money is always well spent.”

“Our public sector will become more efficient to deliver world-class services for the British people.”

The prime minister said she was “incredibly sorry” to lose Kwasi Kwarten.

“He is a great friend and he shares my vision to set this country on the path to growth.” She said.

“Today I have asked Jeremy Hunt to become the new chancellor.”

“He is one of the most experienced and widely respected government ministers and parliamentarians.” Truss said.

She said: “I have acted decisively today because my priority is ensuring our country’s economic stability.”

“As Prime Minister, I will always act in the national interest.”

Read Next

  • Police warning after ATM distraction theft outside a Greyhound Retail Park supermarket
  • Police: Deeside arrests as part of County Lines Intensification Week
  • Ambulance workers in Wales to vote on strike action
  • Chester: Appeal for witnesses after collision causes extensive damage to Grosvenor Bridge

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Police warning after ATM distraction theft outside a Greyhound Retail Park supermarket

    News

    Police: Deeside arrests as part of County Lines Intensification Week

    News

    Ambulance workers in Wales to vote on strike action

    News

    Chester: Appeal for witnesses after collision causes extensive damage to Grosvenor Bridge

    News

    Team providing independence to people with learning disabilities up for top NHS award

    News

    Union to ballot health workers in Wales over strike action following “derisory pay award”

    News

    What is corporation tax

    News

    Royal Mail set to cut 6,000 jobs in face of £350m losses

    News

    Households in North Wales pay highest rate for electricity under UK government’s Energy Price Guarantee

    News




    Read 429,495 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn