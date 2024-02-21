Livestock attack leaves pregnant sheep dead in Flintshire

In a distressing incident in Flintshire, a pregnant sheep was killed, and three others were injured in a livestock attack believed to have been carried out by a dog.

The attack occurred in a field off Kelsterton Lane in Northop, with the timeline of the event stretching between 10 am on Thursday, February 15th, to 9 am on Friday, February 16th.

PC Michelle Allsup of the Flintshire Rural Crime Team is leading the appeal for information, stressing the severe impact such incidents have on the farming community.

She said: “I am appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us as soon as possible.

“Livestock attacks are extremely distressing not only for the animals, but they have a devastating effect for the farming community, both financially and mentally.

“Lambing season is also now upon us and farmers are working day and night to protect their livestock, to ensure their lambs are born fit and healthy and to keep them safe from predators.

“Please ensure your dog is kept on a short lead around livestock at all times. If your dog has escaped in a rural area, you should contact the police as early as possible so local farmers and landowners can be alerted.”

The Rural Crime Team is now seeking assistance from the public.

Anyone with information related to the attack is asked to contact the police on 101, or through the website, referencing the number Q022756.

Be more responsible!

Last week, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths and Rural and Wildlife Crime Coordinator Rob Taylor are calling on dog owners to be more responsible.

Their campaign addresses the issue of dogs attacking livestock, a problem causing significant financial and welfare challenges for farmers.

Research has found most incidents involving dogs attacking sheep take place on land not accessible to the public.

Dog owners should familiarise themselves with Natural Resources Wales’ Countryside Code.

This includes:

keeping dogs on a lead or in sight and owners should be confident they will return on command

dogs should not stray from the path or area where there is a right of access

on open access land, dogs must be on a lead between 1 March and 31 July, even if there are no livestock present. This is a legal requirement.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “Responsible dog ownership is key in keeping lambs, sheep and all other livestock safe.”

“We know most dog owners do the right thing in keeping their dogs under control, but there are some who do not.”

“There have been harrowing images of when attacks do happen and by taking the appropriate steps these can be prevented.”

Wales Rural and Wildlife Crime Coordinator, Rob Taylor said: “Attacks on livestock are completely preventable through responsible dog ownership. Sadly, attacks on pregnant ewes or newborn lambs at this time of year do still occur.”

“We ask that owners are aware of the risks, use a precautionary approach in controlling their dog and understand the route on which they take them to exercise.”

“An attack on livestock may result in their pet being shot, or euthanised on a court order. Nobody wants to see that happening.”

