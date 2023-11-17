Liverpool Road closure in Buckley disrupts traffic and bus services
Residents and commuters are facing temporary travel disruptions due to the closure of Liverpool Road in Buckley.
The closure, from today, November 17 to 20th, is so Welsh Water can carry out permanent reinstatement works following a previous mains burst.
Arriva Buses Wales has announced on social media that its services X4 and 5 will be affected by this closure.
Specifically, the buses will not be able to serve the stretch between St Davids Park Hawarden and Buckley Conservative Club during this period.
Due to the temporary closure of Liverpool Road, Chester services X4 and 5 service will be unable to serve between St Davids Park Hawarden and Buckley Conservative Club from 17/11 until 20/11. pic.twitter.com/gkxGBuXnjY
— Arriva North West (@arrivanorthwest) November 16, 2023
Flintshire Council has issued a Temporary Traffic Notice to inform the public about the closure and its implications.
The closed section of Liverpool Road, spanning an approximate distance of 1108 meters between Church Road and Smithy Lane, is a busy segment often frequented by local traffic.
Flintshire Council’s notification highlights that the reason for the closure is to facilitate the permanent repair works associated with a previous mains water burst.
To mitigate the impact on local traffic, the council has outlined an alternative route for vehicles affected by the closure.
This five-and-a-half-mile route will be clearly marked with prescribed signs to guide drivers.
Pedestrian access will be maintained through the closed section, ensuring minimal disruption for those travelling on foot.
These works are part of Welsh Water’s ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and services in the region.
