Posted: Sun 12th Sep 2021

Updated: Sun 12th Sep

Lifeboat and Coastguard teams called to assist 3 people in broken down boat near Connah’s Quay

Volunteer Lifeboat and Coastguard teams were called out to a broken down boat with three people on board near Connah’s Quay on Saturday.

The teams were scrambled by the Holyhead Coastguard Operations Centre just before 4.30pm following reports a boat on the River Dee near Connah’s Dock had suffered engine difficulties.

On scene Flint Coastguard Rescue Officers made contact with the vessel launch and RNLI Flint lifeboat assisted by towing the vessel back to the docks where the owner recovered the boat.

“Safety advice” was given to the occupants by the teams.

 

A spokesperson for Flint RNLI said the “volunteer crew were paged at 4:29pm on Saturday 11 September by UK Coastguard to assess a broken down vessel in Connah’s Quay with three persons on board.”

“Flint lifeboat launched at Connah’s Quay and located the casualty vessel five minutes after launch.”

“The volunteer Helm and Crew assessed the vessel and persons on board and found they were all ok and the casualty vessel had suffered engine failure.”

“The Helm deemed the safest option was to carefully tow the vessel to the nearest suitable slipway at Connah’s Quay where the owner recovered his boat.”

[Photo: HMCG Flint]



