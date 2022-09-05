Life-saving defibrillator removed after cabinet vandalised in Mold town centre

A life-saving defibrillator has had to be removed from public access after the cabinet housing it was vandalised in Mold town centre.

The perspex panel has been smashed on the defibrillator cabinet which is mounted on the wall near Poundland.

In a post on the Mold Town Centre Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “The defibrillator cabinet on the side wall of Poundland (opposite Iceland back entrance) has been vandalised and the panel, as you can see in the photo is unrepairable.”

“Thankfully those who did the damage didn’t take the defib, but what they have done is made the cabinet unsafe and the defib has had to be removed until the replacement panel arrives.”

They said: “It is important that everyone, including children/teenagers are aware of what a defibrillator is and how it can save lives and that defibs and the defib cabinets are not to be vandalised.”

“Damaging a defib cabinet or defib unit, could literally be the difference between life or death, if the defib is needed and it is not there or it is damaged.”

“So please if you have children, have a conversation with them so they are aware and if anyone sees person(s) causing damage to these units, please report it.”

The spokesperson said: “In the case of a cardiac arrest, start CPR immediately and call 999.”

“The 999 responders are aware of where the nearest in-use defib is and will advise you of the location and code needed (if in a locked cabinet) but do not stop CPR to go for a defib, a defib should be retrieved by another person, do not leave the patient alone to go for a defib.”

The defib out of this damaged unit is currently with staff at Iceland.

The store is open Mon – Sat 8am – 6pm and Sun 10am – 4pm.

