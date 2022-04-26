Lidl offering more than £22k to anyone who finds suitable site for new stores in two Flintshire locations

Supermarket giant Lidl is calling on the public to help identify sites for two new stores in Flintshire.

The discounter has revealed that it will pay a finder’s fee to anyone that identifies a suitable site for a new store.

The fee is either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price or 10% of first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.

The news comes as Lidl publishes its annual list of locations across the country where it is interested in acquiring sites for potential store developments.

The list includes two locations in Flintshire, those being Flint and Broughton.

There are also dozens of locations in neighbouring Cheshire and Wirral where Lidl wants to set up shop.

Since the beginning of 2022, Lidl has already opened 23 new stores and has announced it will relocate its Queensferry store to Connah’s Quay.

The retailer submitted formal proposals to demolish the old Co-op store on the town’s High Street, which has stood empty since it closed in 2012.

In January Lidl revealed it has received widespread public backing for its plans to open a new store in Connah’s Quay.

Lidl wants to create a new supermarket with 2,179 square metres of floorspace to replace the building, which was also formerly occupied by Somerfield.

Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer at Lidl GB, said: “We know that the majority of British shoppers still love doing their shopping in person and we are as committed as ever to opening new stores and enhancing our existing ones.”

“We’re opening an average of one new store a week, which is incredible, and our teams have done a phenomenal job of keeping that pace going over the last couple of years.”

“But there are still communities up and down the country that are telling us how much they want – and need – a Lidl store.”

“We work with some of the best people in the industry to identify new sites, but we also know how engaged our future and existing customers are and we want to build on this.”

“Our finder’s fees are, therefore, available to absolutely anyone that can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of, and we welcome any suitable suggestions that will help up us to meet our ambitious target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.”

Members of the public who know of potential sites are encouraged to check details against Lidl’s site requirements and contact the supermarket’s Property team with further details. More information can be found here: www.lidl.co.uk/about-us/property