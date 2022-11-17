Leading Psychiatrist invites North Wales employers to join open conversation about men’s mental health

One of North Wales’ leading psychiatrists is encouraging people to take advantage of a free NHS event focussed on men’s mental health in the workplace.

Dr Alberto Salmoiraghi, Consultant Psychiatrist and Medical Director with Betsi Cadwaladr University Board, says the Bite Sized Health and Wellbeing session that he will Chair on 24th November is part of efforts to make men’s mental health ‘everyone’s business’.

The virtual event, held to mark Men’s Health Awareness Month, is open to individuals and employers who want to gain a better understanding of how to support men to look after their mental health at work.

It will feature a Question & Answer session with an expert panel made up of NHS professionals and representatives from businesses, mental health charities and other third sector organisations. Panellists will also share their own personal experiences of what has helped them to look after their mental health and wellbeing.

“Men’s mental health is everyone’s business and we know that employers have a key role to play in supporting their male employees to stay mentally healthy whilst in work,” explained Dr Salmoiraghi.

“We hope that this virtual session will help people gain a greater understanding of coping strategies and the range of support that is available to anybody that is struggling.

“The statistics around men’s mental health are stark. Three times as many men die by suicide as women and men generally report lower levels of life satisfaction. Men are less likely to access NHS talking therapies and more likely to become dependent on drugs or alcohol. It’s therefore vital that we work together to ensure men know how to stay mentally well and they receive appropriate support if they are struggling.”

The virtual event on 24th November between 12.30pm and 2pm is the latest in Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s Bite Sized Health sessions.

Places can be booked via Evenbrite or by emailing Sandra Anderson from BCUHB’s Public Engagement Team at Sandra.anderson2@wales.nhs.uk.

The C.A.L.L Mental Health Helpline for Wales is available to provide confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Telephone: 0800 132 737

Text ‘help’ to: 81066

Website: Call Helpline

