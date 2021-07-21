Latest update form health board on vaccine progress in North Wales

Ninety one per cent of eligible adults in North Wales have now had a first dose of Covid vaccine.

Almost seventy-five per cent have been fully vaccinated with both doses, the health board in North Wales has confirmed.

Despite the very warm weather, vaccination clinics in North Wales are continuing to see hundreds of people through their doors each day

But Gill Harris – Director of Nursing & Midwifery at BCUHB – warned that the huge influx of visitors to the region now the summer holidays have started “is already placing significant additional pressure on our services.”

She said: “It has taken a huge team effort to get to this point, and we are extremely grateful for the dedication and hard work of our vaccination staff, primary care contractors, volunteers, and staff in partner organisations.”

“This week marks the start of the summer holidays and with news that North Wales is the UK’s most popular destination for holidaymakers, we expect the number of visitors to the region to be far in excess of that seen in previous years.”

“This is already placing significant additional pressure on our services and it is highly likely to lead to a marked increase in cases of the Delta variant.”

“The best way to protect yourself, your loved ones, NHS services and local businesses is to have both doses of the vaccine and continue to follow the latest public health advice.”

This week the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that children at increased risk of becoming seriously unwell with COVID-19 are offered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

That includes children aged 12 to 15 with severe neurodisabilities, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression and multiple or severe learning disabilities.

The JCVI also recommends that children and young people aged 12 to 17 who live with an immunosuppressed person should be offered the vaccine.

“We are currently planning how we can deliver the vaccine to these younger people in the most efficient way. Further information on our plans will be included in next week’s vaccination update.” The health board has said.

Get a jab >> https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations/